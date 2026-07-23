Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Cigna Group $CI

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,893 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Cigna Group worth $230,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,662 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,046,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8,357.8% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 33,070 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE CI opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $286.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.66. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $315.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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