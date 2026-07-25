Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $89,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.85. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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