Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 263.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,986 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 503,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of H World Group worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,946,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,602,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

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About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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