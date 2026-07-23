Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,021 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,782 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $194,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock worth $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

HLT stock opened at $324.36 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised Hilton’s price target to $365 and kept an Overweight rating, pointing to continued upside potential. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised Hilton’s price target to $365 and kept an Overweight rating, pointing to continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $367 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Benzinga

Barclays lifted its price target to $367 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI expects Hilton to outperform peers in the hotel sector, a favorable sign for investor sentiment. Article

Evercore ISI expects Hilton to outperform peers in the hotel sector, a favorable sign for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to discuss Hilton in mixed consumer-cyclical roundups, including one note describing sentiment as neutral. Article

Analysts continue to discuss Hilton in mixed consumer-cyclical roundups, including one note describing sentiment as neutral. Neutral Sentiment: Hilton is approaching earnings with expectations for growth, and some analysts see a likely beat, but this is still a preview rather than confirmed results. Article

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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