Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 231,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $92,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $218,817,000 after buying an additional 7,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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