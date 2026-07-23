Sei Investments Co. Purchases 123,343 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,347 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,343 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $705,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call the same day, keeping attention on the company’s upcoming earnings update. Lilly confirms date and conference call for second-quarter 2026 financial results announcement

Eli Lilly confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call the same day, keeping attention on the company’s upcoming earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: An update on Lilly’s EMPRISE diabetes study added some interest in the company’s clinical data pipeline, but the market’s focus is still centered on the legal battle with Novo Nordisk. Real-World Diabetes Data: What Eli Lilly’s EMPRISE Update Means for LLY Investors

An update on Lilly’s EMPRISE diabetes study added some interest in the company’s clinical data pipeline, but the market’s focus is still centered on the legal battle with Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Broader pharma stocks got a lift after reports that generic drugs imported into the U.S. will remain under a zero-percent tariff for two more years, which could support sentiment across the sector, including Lilly. These major drug stocks rally after Trump's zero tariff announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,163.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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