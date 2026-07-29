Sei Investments Co. Purchases 192,477 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,098 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Matador Resources's payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 4,675 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.36 per share, with a total value of $244,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,997 shares in the company, valued at $366,362.92. This trade represents a 201.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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