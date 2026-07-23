Sei Investments Co. Purchases 217,850 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 217,850 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 343.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $415.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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