Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,157 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,289 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Kroger worth $93,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kroger Health launched its new GLP-1 Complete Support Program , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Article Title

Kroger Health launched its new , with dietitians providing guidance for patients using weight-management medications. This could strengthen Kroger’s health-services offering and create a new customer-engagement opportunity. Positive Sentiment: A back-to-school hiring event is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Article Title

A is seeking to fill hundreds of store jobs across four states, signaling Kroger is still investing in store operations and labor coverage heading into a busy retail period. Positive Sentiment: Kroger’s ongoing automation and robotics efforts in Columbus-area stores may support efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.81 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 0.71%.Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kroger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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