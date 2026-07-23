Sei Investments Co. Purchases 265,571 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,815 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 265,571 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $274,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $194.67 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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