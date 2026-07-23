Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,796 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $221,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock worth $309,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,058 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,097.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 288,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 263,963 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.58 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Trending Headlines about HCA Healthcare

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HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

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