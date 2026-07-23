Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,164 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 357,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of RTX worth $285,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Up 0.5%

RTX opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.11 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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