Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,216 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Tapestry worth $70,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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