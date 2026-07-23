Sei Investments Co. Sells 125,814 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,692 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 125,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Intuit worth $171,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 1.9%

Intuit stock opened at $284.47 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here