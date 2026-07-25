Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,504 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 48,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $90,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,862 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,097 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 66.9% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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