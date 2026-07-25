Sei Investments Co. Sells 89,220 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 89,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $80,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $323.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on CME Group from $316.00 to $270.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $291.81.

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More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.31 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 260,442 shares in the company, valued at $60,050,111.94. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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