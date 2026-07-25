Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 279,656 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Weyerhaeuser worth $71,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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