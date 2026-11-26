State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273,880 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 4,229,288 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.60% of SEI Investments worth $438,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $870,745,000. Boston Partners raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,391,021 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,067,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEI Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SEI Investments from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 37,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $4,151,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,815 shares in the company, valued at $21,346,548.65. This trade represents a 16.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $565,626.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,784,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $699,896,653.84. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,863. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.25 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a financial technology and investment services firm founded in 1968 by Alfred P. West Jr. The company provides technology, investment management and operational services to financial institutions and investors. Its offerings include investment processing and administration, outsourced investment management, and technology platforms that support wealth managers, asset managers, financial institutions and institutional investors. SEI also provides investment solutions through its own asset management business.

Further Reading

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