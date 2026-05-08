Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Shares Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,021 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,664 shares during the quarter. Select Medical accounts for about 14.1% of Western Standard LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 1.67% of Select Medical worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 889.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,094 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 52.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,621 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Select Medical by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 430,472 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 32.0% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,203 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Select Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Select Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Select Medical's payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 49.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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