Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Sempra Energy worth $186,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $92.31 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here