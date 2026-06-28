Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264,987 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.65% of Sempra Energy worth $414,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $142,702,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 394,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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