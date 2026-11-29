Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,984,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $310,594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sempra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $97.50 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra, formerly known as Sempra Energy, is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, it operates regulated utilities and develops energy infrastructure. Its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, deliver electricity and natural gas to customers in their service areas. In Texas, Sempra has an ownership interest in Oncor, which operates electric transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading

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