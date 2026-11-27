Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 451,253 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,180,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Sempra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,588,577,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $3,082,427,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,009,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $896,599,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $538,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho downgraded Sempra Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $89.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra, formerly known as Sempra Energy, is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, it operates regulated utilities and develops energy infrastructure. Its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, deliver electricity and natural gas to customers in their service areas. In Texas, Sempra has an ownership interest in Oncor, which operates electric transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading

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