Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 1,908.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,888 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 791,415 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $64,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,180,000. MidFirst Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 27,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $89.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Sempra Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra Energy

Sempra, formerly known as Sempra Energy, is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, it operates regulated utilities and develops energy infrastructure. Its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, deliver electricity and natural gas to customers in their service areas. In Texas, Sempra has an ownership interest in Oncor, which operates electric transmission and distribution networks.

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