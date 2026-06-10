Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162,075 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 236,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.40% of Sempra Energy worth $808,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 135,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,886 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,163,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,073,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,567 shares of company stock valued at $792,663. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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