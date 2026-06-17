Seneca House Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Seneca House Advisors cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $641,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,300. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,825. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $2,741,865. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

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Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

Further Reading

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