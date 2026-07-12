Seneca House Advisors Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Seneca House Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,016,168,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,474 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $713,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,232 shares of the construction company's stock worth $492,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $425,938,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $383,613,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $325.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,913. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $252.35 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

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