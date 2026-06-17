Seneca House Advisors Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Seneca House Advisors lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here