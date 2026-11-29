State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,747,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.28% of Sensata Technologies worth $198,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $972.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies is a global manufacturer of sensing, electrical protection and control solutions. Its products help customers monitor conditions, manage electrical systems and improve the safety and performance of equipment and vehicles. The company's offerings include sensors that measure factors such as pressure, temperature, position and speed, as well as circuit breakers, fuses, contactors and other electrical components. Sensata serves markets including automotive, heavy vehicles, industrial equipment, aerospace and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

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