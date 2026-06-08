Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Sensata Technologies worth $89,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $458,174,000 after purchasing an additional 346,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $214,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,352,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $102,408,000 after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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