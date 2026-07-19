Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $342,544,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 961,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ST opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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