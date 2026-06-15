Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 143,227 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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