Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,277,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 762,193 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 9.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $442,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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