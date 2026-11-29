Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,902 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 1.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $59,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.20 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensient Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures and markets colors, flavors and other specialty ingredients for food, beverage and consumer product companies. Its offerings include natural and synthetic color solutions, flavor systems, extracts and related ingredients tailored to customers' products and applications. The company serves customers around the world through operations in multiple regions. Its products are used in food and beverages as well as in areas such as personal care, household products and pharmaceuticals.

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