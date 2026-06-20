Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Telephone and Data Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentinel Dome Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:TDS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $309.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

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About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

See Also

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