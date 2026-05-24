SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809,314 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 280,587 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.12% of SentinelOne worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,205,864 shares of the company's stock worth $144,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,121 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,912 shares of the company's stock worth $102,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,227,040 shares of the company's stock worth $92,048,000 after purchasing an additional 291,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $207,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 628,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,424,027.90. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $343,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,990,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,156,192.15. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $18.71 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.48.

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SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

See Also

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