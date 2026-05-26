SentinelOne, Inc. $S Stock Position Lowered by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,085 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 400,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $433,134.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 603,650 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,800.50. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793. Insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded SentinelOne from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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