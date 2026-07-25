Senvest Management LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $966.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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