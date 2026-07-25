Senvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,800 Intel Corporation $INTC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,800 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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