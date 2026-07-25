Senvest Management LLC Has $55.74 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 843,432 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises about 1.8% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.04% of United Natural Foods worth $55,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 155.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,732,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,081 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 292,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,695.64. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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