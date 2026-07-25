Senvest Management LLC Has $83.97 Million Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 141,036 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 2.8% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.48% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $83,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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