Senvest Management LLC Has $86.41 Million Stock Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 882,009 shares during the quarter. UiPath makes up 2.9% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.49% of UiPath worth $86,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in UiPath by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 565,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 411,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,114,941 shares of the company's stock worth $804,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 251,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,671 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UiPath Stock Up 6.3%

UiPath stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $418.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.54 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 19.58%.UiPath's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered UiPath from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on UiPath in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Further Reading

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