Senvest Management LLC Purchases 121,200 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,740 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.38% of AAON worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 8,956.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in AAON by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,403,648 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $107,028,000 after acquiring an additional 487,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,864,000 after purchasing an additional 456,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $150.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. AAON's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $606,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,330. Company insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

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