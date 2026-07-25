Senvest Management LLC Sells 36,512 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Senvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,512 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 2.5% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $75,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $12,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,552 shares of the company's stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.7%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

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