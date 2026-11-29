RA Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,493,000 shares during the period. Septerna makes up about 2.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 11.57% of Septerna worth $215,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP V LLC purchased a new position in Septerna during the second quarter worth approximately $208,160,143. TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,048,460. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Septerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,706,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,096,000.

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Insider Transactions at Septerna

In related news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,517,158.69. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz sold 81,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $3,934,723.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,004. This represents a 69.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Septerna Trading Up 0.6%

SEPN stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.78 million. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 61.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JonesTrading boosted their price target on shares of Septerna from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Septerna from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Septerna from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Septerna from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Septerna

Septerna Company Profile

Septerna is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a large family of proteins involved in many biological processes. The company uses its proprietary Native Complex Platform to study GPCRs in their natural state and design drug candidates intended to act on these targets. Septerna's research programs include small-molecule candidates for metabolic and endocrine disorders, as well as other diseases with limited treatment options.

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