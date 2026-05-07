Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,621 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,831 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $43,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.93.

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McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $283.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average of $311.57. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $282.40 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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