Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,426 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,127 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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