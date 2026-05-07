Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 243,179 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,178 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 243,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Wynn Resorts worth $92,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 400.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 254 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

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Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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