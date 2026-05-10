Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,815 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,572. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $198.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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