Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,010 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $453.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.14 and a twelve month high of $463.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Rockwell Automation's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Trending Headlines about Rockwell Automation

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $78,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,195. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,483. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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